Pogba Penalties Lead Manchester United Past West Ham

Paul Pogba converted two penalties either side of half-time to lift Manchester United to an unconvincing 2-1 win over West Ham at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Star man Pogba beat Lukasz Fabianski for the second time in the 80th minute to snatch just a second victory in six competitive games that sends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side back to within two points of the Premier League's top four.

11 - No team have taken more Premier League penalties than @ManUtd this season (11, level with Crystal Palace). Indeed, in no other Premier League campaign have the Red Devils taken more spot kicks (also 11 in 2011-12). Dotty. #MUNWHU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 13, 2019

West Ham had been on top after Felipe Anderson cancelled out Pogba's first-half opener and substitute Michail Antonio twice went close to giving them a late lead.

But, following Ryan Fredericks' panicked challenge on Anthony Martial in the box, Pogba's second penalty ensured the hosts rebounded from Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Barcelona and can look ahead to the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie next week with renewed optimism.