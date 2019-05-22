'Perfect Match' Solskjaer Deserves Patience At Manchester United - Van Persie

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains the "perfect match" for Manchester United and should be treated with patience at Old Trafford, according to Robin van Persie.

United appointed Solskjaer on an interim basis following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho in December and he lost just one of his first 17 matches at the helm, reigniting a push for a top-four finish in the Premier League and recovering from a 2-0 deficit against Paris Saint-Germain to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Norwegian was consequently handed a three-year contract but oversaw a dismal end to the campaign, winning just twice more as the Red Devils had to settle for a place in the Europa League next season.

Van Persie, part of the last United side to win the Premier League under Alex Ferguson in 2012-13, believes Solskjaer deserves more time due to his history with the club.

"I think it's the perfect match, it's just they're having a bad spell," Van Persie told BBC Sport.

"His presence, the way he presents the club, is the proper way in my opinion."



Robin van Persie believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's positivity will drive Man United to improved results.



👉 https://t.co/k6nhrzZlqk pic.twitter.com/BPqqNsA9tG — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 22, 2019

"Back in the day it was normal for a manager to get time. Nowadays if you lose six games, you're out. Is that the solution? Give someone time, especially if it's a kid from the club.

"It's funny because when he started everyone was so positive, they were winning and they made a miracle by beating PSG.

"Everyone was screaming like, 'Give the guy a permanent deal'. And then since that permanent deal the luck went away a little bit; they've been losing more games than they want to.

"But he got a three-year deal and everyone should look at the bigger picture. His presence, the way he presents the club, is the proper way in my opinion. He's positive, he wants to achieve big things with the club and that is the only way forward.

"He's a man of the club, he played there for more than 10 years, he won the Champions League - actually his goal got them the Champions League [in 1998-99] - so he has a big part over the years at the club.

"He's been a coach of the reserves, he is Manchester United. Similar, in a different way, to Ferguson. He was Manchester United and Solskjaer is Manchester United as well.

"Everyone has that at a certain time. He had a fantastic first period - now the last 12 games have been tough. Okay, but next season they have to pick themselves up and go again."