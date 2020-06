Martial Hat-Trick In Win Over Sheffield United

Anthony Martial scored Manchester United's first Premier League hat-trick for more than seven years as he monopolised the scoring in a 3-0 win over Sheffield United.

Manchester United have wasted no time! Marcus Rashford sets up Anthony Martial to give them an early lead. #MyPLSummer pic.twitter.com/qqFAzr3joG — #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) June 24, 2020

Martial revelled in his role at the centre of an attack featuring Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford, with the latter claiming the first of two assists in the seventh minute.

Make it ✌️ for 9️⃣!



Anthony Martial slots home his second of the first half. #MyPLSummer pic.twitter.com/dA1J8BaRkE — #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) June 24, 2020

Aaron Wan-Bissaka made a mockery of questions over his attacking capabilities from right-back as he tormented Enda Stevens to set up Martial's second a minute before half-time.

Hats off to Anthony Martial! 🎩🎩🎩



He completes the first hat trick of his career to give Manchester United a commanding lead. #MyPLSummer pic.twitter.com/MDpNlmZI9M — #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) June 24, 2020

A clever chip completed his treble – becoming the first United player to do so in England's top flight since Robin van Persie against Aston Villa in April 2013.