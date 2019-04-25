Español
Keep beIN
Premier League

Lukaku: "Playing In Serie A Is A Dream"

Romelu Lukaku says he's "focused on United," but hopes to play in Serie A "sooner or later"

Getty Images

 

Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku has admitted that it would be a “dream” to play in Serie A at some point in his career.

The Belgium international left his homeland for a career in England as a teenager in 2011 and represented Chelsea and Everton, as well as having a productive loan spell at West Bromwich Albion, prior to moving to United in 2017.

At some point the 25-year-old would like to test himself in Italy, but Lukaku insists he is only thinking about his future at Old Trafford for the time being.

 

"Playing in Serie A is a dream, it would be really a dream,” he told Sky Italia.

"I hope to be able to play sooner or later, even if at the moment I am focused on United."

Lukaku has scored 15 goals for United in all competitions so far this season.

Soccer Premier League Manchester United Serie A Romelu Lukaku
Previous Pogba vs. PFA Premier League Team of the Year
Read
Pogba vs. PFA Premier League Team of the Year
Next Klopp: Being Underdogs Against Barcelona Is "Appea
Read
Klopp: Being Underdogs Against Barcelona Is "Appealing"

Latest Stories