Pog's Plan and The Man United Mood Swing - Football Crazy Podcast Episode 98

On this week's Football Crazy, the mood has changed at Manchester United, Kylian Mbappe is the heir to the G.O.A.T. Throne, PSG and Juve meh their way to league titles, and UCL dreamers Sevilla are mauled at the Coliseum.

