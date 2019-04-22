Español
Pog's Plan and The Man United Mood Swing - Football Crazy Podcast Episode 98

Paul Pogba comes under further criticism at Manchester United as the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era moves from honeymoon period to managerial marriage counseling.

On this week's Football Crazy, the mood has changed at Manchester United, Kylian Mbappe is the heir to the G.O.A.T. Throne, PSG and Juve meh their way to league titles, and UCL dreamers Sevilla are mauled at the Coliseum.

