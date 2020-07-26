Español
Everton Defender Leighton Baines Announces Retirement

At the age of 35, Everton full-back Leighton Baines has called time on his footballing career following 420 appearances for the Toffees.

Leighton Baines has announced his retirement from football following the end of Everton's Premier League campaign.

Former England international Baines – who had been offered a one-year contract extension by Everton – made his 420th and final appearance for the Toffees on Sunday, as Carlo Ancelotti's side went down 3-1 to Bournemouth.

The 35-year-old, who has made nine appearances in all competitions this season, came on as a second-half substitute at Goodison Park.

Baines joined Everton from Wigan Athletic in 2007, going on to become one of the Premier League's most consistent full-backs.

He scored 39 goals for Everton and was the club's first-choice left-back until Lucas Digne's arrival from Barcelona in 2018.

Baines' last goal for Everton came in an EFL Cup tie against Leicester City in December, with the defender scoring a stunning long-range strike late on, only for the Foxes to win on penalties.

Premier League Everton Leighton Baines
