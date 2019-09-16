Español
David De Gea Commits Future To Manchester United With New Deal Until 2023

Manchester United have announced goalkeeper David de Gea has committed his future to the club by signing a new four-year-deal.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

David de Gea has committed his future to Manchester United by signing a new deal until June 2023, the Premier League side have confirmed.

 

De Gea has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford a number of times, but in a social media video announcing the deal de Gea says, "Forget the rumors ... this is my home.”

 

