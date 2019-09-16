David de Gea has committed his future to Manchester United by signing a new deal until June 2023, the Premier League side have confirmed.
✍️ @D_DeGea is here to stay! #MUFC #DaveSaves 👐— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 16, 2019
De Gea has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford a number of times, but in a social media video announcing the deal de Gea says, "Forget the rumors ... this is my home.”
This is his home.@D_DeGea #MUFC pic.twitter.com/IkAs23iSOK— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 16, 2019