Español
Keep beIN
Ligue 1

Report: PSG To Launch A Bid For De Gea

PSG are preparing to launch a bid for Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, according to reports

Reuters

 

GOAL

 

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly preparing to try and sign Manchester United star David De Gea, according to ESPN.

The goalkeeper has just a year left on his contract and no agreement on a new deal is in sight at Old Trafford, leading to growing fears that he could finally be prised away.

And with veteran stopper Gianluigi Buffon confirming his departure, the Ligue 1 giants are hoping to take the opportunity to upgrade between the sticks by tempting the Spaniard with a lucrative wage packet and Champions League football.

Reports in French media have also connected PSG to Keylor Navas, who has been supplanted by Thibaut Courtois for the starting goalkeeper position at Real Madrid.

Keylor Navas PSG Soccer Premier League Manchester United Ligue 1 Transfer Tracker David De Gea
Previous Printant Named Saint-Etienne Head Coach
Read
Printant Named Saint-Etienne Head Coach
Next

Latest Stories