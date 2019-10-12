Biles Ties All-Time Record For World Championship Titles

Simone Biles won a 23rd career World Artistic Gymnastics Championship medal by claiming gold in the vault to tie the overall record with Vitaly Scherbo.

The American's flawless display in Stuttgart, which earned a score of 15.399, clinched a 17th world gold, with compatriot Jade Carey a distant second with 14.883.

Fly high and stick the landing!@Simone_Biles effortlessly nails her second vault at #Stuttgart2019 pic.twitter.com/nbxsakKe5v — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) October 12, 2019

It means Biles levels the benchmark for any gymnast, male or female, set by Scherbo and comes just two days after she became the first woman to win five all-around world titles.

Biles had the opportunity to take the record outright in the uneven bars final but could only place fifth in an event won by Derwael Nina.

Study up, kids. @Simone_Biles continues to rewrite the history books ✍️#Stuttgart2019 — Team USA (@TeamUSA) October 12, 2019

However, the 22-year-old will have two more opportunities on Sunday when the balance beam and floor exercise finals take place, events in which she is favourite to triumph.