Simone Biles Makes History At World Championships

Simone Biles made history yet again on Thursday, becoming the first woman to win five all-around titles at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart.

Biles is the only woman with more than three such crowns and now boasts 22 career medals at the competition, just one shy of male star Vitaly Scherbo's overall record.

TEAM FINAL WIN...

*

*

*

*

Oh, and @Simone_Biles takes the 👑 for the most decorated woman in world champs history. #Stuttgart2019 pic.twitter.com/ngDxBpfZsB — Team USA (@TeamUSA) October 8, 2019

The 22-year-old's latest feat came as she scored 58.999 points after delivering four clean routines to finish 2.1 points ahead of China's Tang Xijing.

The win marked Biles' largest margin of victory at a World Championships all-around event, giving the United States seventh win in a row in the women's all-around to match the old Soviet Union's record streak.

The five-time Olympic champion is set to compete in all four event finals this weekend - the vault and bars, followed by the beam and floor - giving her the opportunity to surpass Scherbo.

Speaking on Wednesday, Biles told the Washington Post: "Every year it feels better and better just because we're adding to the legacy.

"I feel like I never think of records. I just go out there and do what I came to do, which is compete for the country."