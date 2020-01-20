Tom Brady reiterated he is keeping an open mind as he approaches free agency for the first time in his career.

The New England Patriots quarterback is set to hit the open market in the offseason, adamant he is keen to keep playing despite a 2019 campaign in which signs of decline were obvious for the 42-year-old.

Brady, who has played his entire career in New England, previously said he would "explore opportunities" in free agency following the Patriots' Wild Card round loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The six-time Super Bowl champion expressed a similar sentiment in an interview with Westwood One Sports Radio.

He said: "It's only been a couple weeks and I've had a lot of time with my family the last couple weeks and just been decompressing from the season.

"I've said earlier I'm open-minded about the process, and at the same time I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I'm looking forward to what's ahead.

"Whatever the future may bring, I'll embrace it with open arms."