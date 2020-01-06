Tom Brady would be open to the possibility of continuing his legendary NFL career away from the New England Patriots after the quarterback reiterated his desire to keep playing.

The Patriots endured a tough end to the 2019 NFL season, falling into the wild card round of the playoffs and then losing to the Tennessee Titans.

It has been suggested the poor run could spell the end of an era in New England, with Brady and Bill Belichick potentially parting ways after winning the team's six Super Bowls together.

Brady is set to become a free agent but said after the defeat to the Titans retirement was "pretty unlikely".

Speaking to NBC's Football Morning in America, the 42-year-old suggested he wanted to stay with the Patriots but will not rule out carrying on elsewhere.

"I'll explore those opportunities whenever they are," Brady said. "If it's the Patriots, great. If that doesn't work, I don't know. I just don't know.

"I love playing football. I still want to play football. I think I still can play at a championship level. I've just got to go do it. I'm motivated to get back to work and training."