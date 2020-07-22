It should come as no surprise, but the NFL made it official on Wednesday that all fans attending games in the 2020 season will have to wear face coverings.

It is still uncertain at this point if spectators will even be allowed to be at games as the United States has seen a recent surge in coronavirus cases amid the pandemic.

NFLPA: 95 PLAYERS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Public health officials have said that a simple way to curb the spread of COVID-19 is by wearing a mask that covers the mouth and nose when in close proximation with others.

The @NFL and @NFLPA shared educational materials with players, staff and their families to review the health and safety protocols in place for the 2020 season.

Learn more about the efforts here: https://t.co/0trWuICnJd pic.twitter.com/pXfLq6nuDd — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) July 22, 2020

"For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a tweet attached with a photo of himself wearing a protective mask.

The state of New Jersey announced on Monday that the New York Giants and New York Jets will not be allowed to have fans in attendance for home games. Both teams play their home games at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

A number of teams – including the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers – have already said they will have significantly reduced capacities this season, if spectators are allowed to attend at all.