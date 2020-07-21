The NFL Players Association announced on Tuesday that 95 players league-wide have tested positive for coronavirus at some point.

That is an increase of 23 known positive tests from the union's last update, which came on Thursday when the NFLPA said 72 players were known to have tested positive as of July 10.

The NFLPA did not say how many players took the test, so the actual per cent of players to have tested positive is uncertain.

Tuesday's results come a day after the NFL and NFLPA reached an agreement that coronavirus tests will be administered daily for at least the first two weeks of training camp as rookies begin to report.

Our statement on Covid-19 testing procedures: pic.twitter.com/6mYF3aK0jm — NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 20, 2020

After two weeks of daily testing, the timeliness of the tests will be switched to every other day if the positivity rate falls below five per cent among players and Tier I and Tier II individuals. The daily tests will continue past the two-week mark if the positivity rate does not drop.

Players who test positive must produce two negative tests separated by 72 hours before they have permission to enter their team's facility.

"Our union has been pushing for the strongest testing, tracing and treatment protocols to keep our players safe," the NFLPA said in a statement on Monday.

"The testing protocols we agreed to are one critical factor that will help us return to work safely and gives us the best chance to play and finish the season."