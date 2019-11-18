Tua Tagovailoa's Prognosis 'Excellent' After Successful Surgery

Top NFL Draft prospect and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has undergone successful surgery, the team announced on Monday.

The 21-year-old was taken off on a cart during Alabama's 38-7 win over Mississippi State, having suffered a season-ending dislocated hip and posterior wall fracture.

Tagovailoa had an operation in Houston and the team are optimistic on his recovery.

A statement from orthopaedic surgeon Lyle Cain, released by Alabama, read: "Tua underwent successful surgery on his right hip Monday morning in Houston. The procedure went as planned, and he is resting comfortably.

Tua Tagovailoa out here breakin' hearts from his hospital bed. 🎸🙏



(🎥: IG/kekeprewitt) pic.twitter.com/Y7HjftAYei — theScore (@theScore) November 18, 2019

"Tua's prognosis is excellent, and we expect him to make a full recovery. He will return to Tuscaloose in the next several days to begin his rehab."

Tagovailoa, along with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, has been in the conversation to be the first overall pick in the 2020 draft.

The latest on Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa from Dr. Lyle Cain.



He’ll have surgery on Monday. pic.twitter.com/dSw0oli9xB — Marq Burnett (@Marq_Burnett) November 17, 2019

He had completed 14 of his 18 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns before the injury.

Tagovailoa had only returned from ankle surgery the previous week in a 46-41 defeat at home to Burrow and LSU.