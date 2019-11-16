Tagovailoa Carted Off Field With Hip Injury

Top NFL quarterback prospect Tua Tagovailoa was taken off on a cart with a right hip injury suffered during Alabama's game with Mississippi State.

Tagovailoa, along with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, is in the conversation to be the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Here’s Nick Saban’s halftime interview with ESPN on Tua Tagovailoa’s hip injury and the plan before halftime pic.twitter.com/ZKixkhf2Ds — Marq Burnett (@Marq_Burnett) November 16, 2019

However, his hopes of being the first name off the board in Las Vegas in April will likely have taken a hit after he hurt his hip as he was sacked by two defenders late in the second quarter.

The 21-year-old had put Alabama in control, guiding them to a 35-7 lead, and was set to come out of the game when he sustained the injury.

Here’s the clip of the Tua Tagovailoa injury late in the second quarter.



Tagovailoa was carted off the field after not being able to put pressure on his right leg. pic.twitter.com/gWPHFjEog4 — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) November 16, 2019

"That was going to be his last series, we were gonna do a two-minute [drill] with him before the half just for practice," coach Nick Saban told ESPN at half-time.

"Certainly don't want to see anybody get hurt, especially him."

Tagovailoa was said to screaming in pain as he was helped on to the cart with a bloody nose, which took him to the locker room for X-rays.

He had completed 14 of his 18 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns before the injury.

Tagovailoa inspired Alabama to National Championship in January 2018, throwing three touchdowns after replacing Jalen Hurts as they beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime in the National Championship game.

Alabama returned to the same stage with Tagovailoa under center last season, but lost 44-16 to Clemson.

Saturday's game marked Tagovailoa's second since returning from ankle surgery. He made his comeback last week as Alabama lost 46-41 to Burrow and LSU at home.