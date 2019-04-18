Rosen: Trade Rumors Are "Annoying"

Josh Rosen understands his time at the Arizona Cardinals could be over amid reports about his future and accepts last season "went as poorly as it could possibly go".

The quarterback was selected at number 10 overall by the Cardinals in last year's draft but struggled to match the hype around his arrival.

Rosen threw for 2,278 passing yards and 11 touchdowns but was intercepted 14 times in a season where the Cardinals went 3-13 – the worst record in the NFL – and he was a starter in 13 games.

Coach Steve Wilks was fired after only one season and reports suggest Kyler Murray, who has direct ties to new coach Kliff Kingsbury, will be the number one overall pick next week at the 2019 NFL Draft and that Rosen could therefore be traded.

Rosen, who is rumoured to be interesting the New York Giants, Washington Redskins, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers, says he understands the NFL is a business and if he were to be traded he would not take it personally.

"I think [last] season probably went as poorly as it could possibly go," Rosen said in an interview with SI TV. "But within that, I had an unbelievable time.

"We won three games and each one of those wins, to me, felt like we won the Super Bowl, and that feeling is so intoxicating and that's why I just want nothing more than to be part of a team next year and have the same opportunities to go out and compete.

"I think when people talk about, 'You can't listen to criticism' or 'Don't ever read articles' you have to be aware of what's going on to a certain extent, so I definitely understand the situation.

"It's annoying, but it is what it is. Football is a business and I definitely respect the higher-ups and their decision."

The speculation that the Cardinals will pick Murray, along with the fact that the Cardinals did not include Rosen in their hype video for their schedule release on Wednesday and he is not depicted on the team's calendar have many thinking that the writing is on the wall and that Rosen will be leaving Arizona soon.

"I think the best advice I've ever gotten in life from so many different people is control what you can control, and whatever decisions are made, it's my duty to prove them right if they keep me and prove them wrong if they ship me off," Rosen said.