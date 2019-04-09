Murray Set To Visit Cardinals

Kyler Murray is reportedly scheduled to visit the Arizona Cardinals, who hold the number one pick in the NFL Draft.

Oklahoma product Murray has committed to pursuing a job as a starting quarterback in the NFL despite being selected by the Oakland Athletics in the first-round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Kyler Murray headed to Arizona today for a visit with the #AZCardinals, source says. (@Gambo987 said the other day a visit was upcoming.) Murray’s agent is accompanying him. He also reps Kliff Kingsbury. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 9, 2019

The 21-year-old has discussed the possibility of joining the Cardinals in the past and now appears set to meet with the team.

NFL Network reported on Tuesday that Murray is to head to Arizona with his agent Erik Burkhardt, who also represents Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The Cardinals still have Josh Rosen on their roster, but the Washington Redskins are reportedly interested in the 22-year-old.

Murray, who has also visited the Oakland Raiders, threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns for Oklahoma last season en route to winning the Heisman Trophy.