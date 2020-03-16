Kirk Cousins Signs Vikings Contract Extension Through 2022

Kirk Cousins has agreed a two-year contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings, committing to the team through the 2022 season.

The former Washington Redskins quarterback was entering the final season of the fully guaranteed three-year, $84million deal he signed ahead of the 2018 campaign.

But his agent Mike McCartney confirmed the 31-year-old has added another two seasons to his deal for an additional $66m on Monday, meaning he is under contract for the next three years for $96m.

Minnesota clear $10m of cap space in 2020 with the deal, which will boost their flexibility in free agency as the legal tampering period begins.

While he is yet to secure a division title, Cousins has led the Vikings to consecutive winning seasons.

They missed the playoffs after going 8-7-1 in his first campaign and then improved to 10-6 in 2019, as Cousins threw for 26 touchdowns and just six picks.

After beating the New Orleans Saints in the postseason, the Vikings lost in the divisional round to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Vikings still have hope Cousins can take them further than the NFC Championship berth they earned before his arrival when Case Keenum was under center.

Cousins’ new pact comes after cornerback Xavier Rhodes, defensive tackle Linval Joseph and tight end David Morgan were released earlier this week.

The Vikings have also handed a new three-year extension to fullback C.J. Ham.