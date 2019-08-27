Carli Lloyd Received Offer To Kick In NFL Preseason Game, Says Trainer

Carli Lloyd received an offer to kick in an NFL preseason game later this week, her trainer James Galanis said on Monday.

Lloyd, a two-time Women's World Cup champion with the United States, drilled a 55-yard field goal at Philadelphia Eagles practice last week, which led to one unnamed team asking her to be on their roster for their matchup on Thursday, Galanis told Fox Sports.

The USWNT forward was genuinely interested, Galanis said, but she declined the invitation because it conflicts with USA's friendly against Portugal at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Now that we have your attention, here’s a 55-yarder! pic.twitter.com/7k2WeQNUso — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 20, 2019

"[Monday], she got another call from another NFL team," Galanis said.

"The one that called today, I don't want to say who it is, was willing to put her on the roster for their next [game]. They were willing to put her on the roster. She was told [she could] play on Thursday, the NFL game, but she is playing Thursday with the national team, so that was the conflict."

Galanis said Lloyd was "definitely thinking about" trying to kick in the NFL.

"Knowing Carli, I don't think she would just hop on and do it," Galanis said. "She would need a couple of weeks training just to get comfortable. But things have escalated and it is real … Knowing Carli, this is why it is enticing for her because it is a challenge. That's what Carli thrives on, it is the next thing she can conquer. That's why we have had half a dozen conversations about it in less than a week."

Wow. On Monday, an @NFL team approached @CarliLloyd to offer a roster spot for a preseason game and a chance to play. Can you think of a better person to make history? Me either. https://t.co/3xDKjfQ5y1 @FOXSports @NFLonFOX @FOXSoccer — Martin Rogers (@MrogersFOX) August 27, 2019

Lloyd told NBC Sports she thinks, with some work, she could be successful at the position.

"The mindset I have, I think with practice, I know I have to work on my steps and my technique, but I think I could do it and do it well," Lloyd said during that interview.

"It could be a huge pivotal moment. There is no reason why a woman could not do this. And I actually invite the pressure. I love the pressure.

"When I have to nail something – shooting hoops, axe throwing, kicking a field goal – that is the moment I live for and want. It's worth having some conversations about it. With practice and someone showing me, I know I can do it."