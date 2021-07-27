Aaron Rodgers Reports To Packers Camp

Aaron Rodgers has reported to training camp after reaching an agreement with the Green Bay Packers to ensure he will play at least one more season with the team.

Rodgers' future with the Packers had been in significant doubt following a report back in April that he had told some within the organisation that he did not wish to return to Green Bay.

The subsequent staring contest between the two parties cast a shadow over the Packers' offseason.

However, Rodgers and the Packers finally found common ground this week, with an agreement that seemingly gives the reigning NFL MVP the opportunity to decide where he wants to play in 2022.

On a reported "list of concessions" made by Green Bay is the Packers' agreement "to review Rodgers' situation at the end of this season".

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported "the biggest concession" was "the freedom to decide where he wants to play in 2022".

The Packers can save over $22million against the cap next offseason by moving on from Rodgers, making a trade and a passing of the torch at quarterback to 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love potentially much more palatable than it was this year.

Green Bay will hope that it will be a case of third time lucky for the Packers, who have lost in the NFC Championship Game in each of the last two seasons.

Rodgers produced one of the finest seasons of his Hall of Fame career in 2020, flourishing in his second year in head coach Matt LaFleur's offense by racking up 4,299 passing yards, a career-high 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Per Stats Perform data, he was third in the NFL in well-thrown percentage, delivering an accurate, well-thrown ball on 82.4 per cent of his pass attempts.

He was third in pickable pass percentage. Rodgers threw an interceptable ball on only 2.23 per cent of his passes.

Rodgers and the Packers will begin a 2021 campaign in which Green Bay will be expected to challenge for a place in Super Bowl LVI when they face the New Orleans Saints on September 12.