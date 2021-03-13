Español
Lakers' Anthony Davis To Be Sidelined For At Least Two More Weeks

Anthony Davis has not featured for NBA champions the Los Angeles Lakers since exiting against the Denver Nuggets on February 14.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will be re-evaluated in two weeks as he continues to recover from tendinosis and a calf strain in his right leg.

Davis has not featured for NBA champions the Lakers since exiting against the Denver Nuggets on February 14.

The 28-year-old was examined by team doctors on Friday – before the Lakers resumed their title defense following the All-Star break, with Davis cleared to enter the next phase of his return to play process.

At least another fortnight on the sidelines would mean Davis missing a minimum of nine games, including Friday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

It has been tough for Davis and the Lakers coming off a shortened offseason after ending their 10-year title drought in 2019-20 inside the Orlando bubble amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Davis is averaging 22.5 points per game this season – his lowest since his second year in the league with the New Orleans Pelicans (20.8).

The eight-time All-Star's average of 8.4 rebounds in 2020-21 is the lowest since his rookie season (8.2) in 2012-13.

