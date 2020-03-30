Español
Boston Celtics Guard Marcus Smart Cleared Of Coronavirus

After testing positive for coronavirus earlier this month, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was cleared.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart revealed he had been cleared of coronavirus after testing positive earlier this month.

Smart received his positive test for COVID-19 on March 20, but announced good news on Sunday.

The 26-year-old wrote on Twitter: "Corona free as of two days ago. Cleared by Mass [Massachusetts] Dept of Health.

"Thanks for everyone's thoughts and prayers and I'm doing the same for everyone that's been affected by this.

"Stay safe and stay together – apart! Much love!"

There have been more than 722,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide, leading to over 33,900 deaths.

The United States have reported the most cases of any country – more than 142,000 – with over 2,400 deaths.

