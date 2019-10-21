OMNISPORT

Denny Hamlin won the race at Kansas Speedway Sunday, but Chase Elliott came away with plenty to celebrate after the Hollywood Casino 400.

Hamlin had a dominant car all afternoon on Sunday, leading 153 of the 277 laps to claim his fifth NASCAR victory of 2019 and career win number 36.

Elliott, meanwhile, prevailed in a hard-fought battle through two overtimes to earn the final spot in the round of eight over Brad Keselowski.

"This is just a great feeling," Hamlin told NBC. "I've got to thank everyone who pushed me there on the restarts."

Behind Hamlin, Elliott and Keselowski scrambled for the eighth and final spot in the NASCAR Playoff field.

Entering double overtime, Keselowski held a slim lead for the position, but he lost six spots after the restart, allowing Elliott – who finished second – to advance.

"I couldn't get anything to go on the restart … it was just all bad," Keselowski told NBC.

"I was under the impression [I had to win] … excited to move on," Elliott said.

The NASCAR playoffs continue at Martinsville Speedway on October 27.