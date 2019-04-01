OMNISPORT

Denny Hamlin claimed his second win of the NASCAR season with victory at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500.

Hamlin finished first in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday but his win was not easy as he had to overcome a tire violation his team committed on pit road. Nevertheless, Hamlin came out on top and was able to celebrate at the conclusion of the race.

The 38-year-old was winless in 2018, so he is off to a strong start this season.

Hamlin is now the third repeat winner of 2019. He joins Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch.

His win at Texas Motor Speedway was his fourth top-five finish of the year. He was trailed by Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez.