beIN SPORTS secures exclusive rights to broadcast W Series in 25 markets worldwide for 2021 season

MIAMI, FL – June 14, 2021 – beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the global sports and entertainment group, has secured the exclusive broadcast rights to the first and only women’s motor racing championship in the world, W Series, in the United States and in 24 countries in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA).

W Series will form a key part of beIN’s women’s sports portfolio and its wider beINSPIRED project, which provides a global platform to events and talent that have not historically been given the exposure they deserve.

W Series this year will take place from June 26 to October 30 with the first of eight races set to take place in Austria. Since launching in 2019, W Series has established itself as a pioneer of gender equality in sport. The free-to-enter championship provides equal opportunity for women and eliminates the financial barriers that have historically prevented them from reaching the upper echelons of the motorsport.

beIN’s acquisition of the 2021 W Series is the latest major addition to beIN’s “beINSPIRED” broadcast portfolio and corporate commitment, in which beIN showcases inspiring and under-represented on-air talent, while broadcasting sports, developing business partnerships, events and creative campaigns all aimed at telling the most diverse and inspiring stories that sport has to offer.

This year, W Series will feature a diverse roster of 18 female drivers from around the world, including the inaugural 2019 W Series champion Jamie Chadwick, all competing in identical spec Tatuus F3 cars. With a unique format and inspiring drivers, the championship promises to be a thrilling adventure for motorsport fans in the US.

Antonio Briceño, Managing Director of beIN SPORTS North America said: “We are delighted to exclusively broadcast W Series to our viewers in the United States. W Series is committed to promoting gender equality in motorsport and empowering the next generation of female drivers. By broadcasting the series, we are not only bringing sports fans one of the most competitive series in all of motorsports, but we also look forward to shining a spotlight on the inspiring women in sports, aligning with our ambition underpinning our beINSPIRED corporate commitment.”

Catherine Bond Muir, Chief Executive Officer at W Series added: “W Series’ mission will always be to further the interests and prospects of female racing drivers, and to inspire girls and women everywhere. Racing in partnership with Formula 1 in 2021, coupled with the support of our global network of broadcasters, will significantly increase our reach, impact and influence by placing W Series on motor racing’s greatest stage and taking us to new audiences and territories. Our drivers are ready and raring to put on a fantastic show.”

beIN SPORTS North America will broadcast all eight races of the series, as well as the digital preview and highlight shows, exclusively on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS XTRA in the United States. beIN SPORTS XTRA, is a free ad-supported channel with 24/7 sports content available to fans across 38 major free-to-air distributors (DMAs) and all major digital platforms in the US.

W Series is also an important addition to the rights portfolio of beIN SPORTS North America, the home of France’s Ligue 1, the French Coupe de la Ligue, the Africa Cup of Nations and CAF properties, a range of South American soccer including Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Recopa Sudamericana, together with the Turkish Süper Lig, various Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) men’s friendlies and major games of Paris Saint-Germain Féminine. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS North America serves as a haven for fans of basketball, wrestling, mixed martial arts (MMA), skiing and handball, among others.