Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola has denied rumors that the LA Galaxy striker is in talks to make a shock move to Boca Juniors.

The 37-year-old's contract in Major League Soccer expires in December, and media reports in Argentina say Boca Juniors have been made aware of his interest in moving to La Bombanera.

I have never offered Ibrahimovic to Boca Juniors or to anybody else. Total #fakenews — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) September 25, 2019

In a tweet on Wednesday, Raiola dismissed the reports saying he "never offered Ibrahimovic to Boca Juniors or to anybody else," labeling the rumors as #fakenews.

