Boca Juniors Thrash River Plate In Historic Women's Superclasico

Boca Juniors thrashed River Plate 5-0 in the first women's Superclasico of the professional era at La Bombonera on Tuesday.

The rivals met in the opening round of the 2019-20 Primera Femenina and Boca surged to an impressive victory thanks to a hat-trick from former River player Fanny Rodriguez.

Fanny Rodriguez, who played for the Xeneize on loan prior to her stint at River, came on for the injured Yamila Rodriguez after Florencia Quinones put the hosts ahead and she doubled their lead early in the second half.

Fabiana Vallejos tucked home a penalty won by Fanny Rodriguez, who doubled her tally after breaking away on the right and then completed her hat-trick in the final minute.

The men's teams will do battle in the Copa Libertadores semi-finals next month, with the first leg scheduled to take place at El Monumental next Tuesday.