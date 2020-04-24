Sports Burst PM: Minnesota United's Ethan Finlay April 24, 2020 17:27 6:24 min United States international, Minnesota United winger and MLS Players Association Ethan Finlay on the challenges faced as the league was halted by the coronavirus pandemic Sports Burst PM: Weeknights at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on beIN SPORTS Soccer USMNT MLS Minnesota United -Latest Videos 22:48 min 500 Great Goals: Part 8 22:43 min 500 Great Goals: Part 7 0:30 min Eredivisie Season Ended Without A Champion 6:24 min Sports Burst PM: Minnesota United's Ethan Finlay 2:08 min Is Braithwaite A Long Term Solution For Barcelona? 9:45 min UEFA Hint At Playoffs To Resolve Leagues 1:17 min 2020 NFL Draft: First Round Recap 0:47 min Tagovailoa "Grateful And Thankful" To Dolphins 1:17 min Burrow Enjoys "Crazy" Moment As Top Pick 7:38 min Ray Hudson's Top 5 Soccer Books of All Time