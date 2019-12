GOAL

Inter Miami are set to appoint 44-year-old Uruguayan Diego Alonso as their manager ahead of their debut season in MLS, according to ESPN.

Fuentes fidedignas nos aseguran que el Inter MIAMI ya tendría un acuerdo con el DT uruguayo Diego Alonso (44)y el anuncio sería inminente. Alonso hombre de experiencia y campeón con Pachuca y Monterrey. @PolancoESA @pereyraespn @delvalle_ESPN. — Jorge Ramos y su Banda (@ESPN_JorgeRamos) December 27, 2019

He was most recently at Mexican side Monterrey, having also managed Penarol and Pachuca among others.

Miami will play their first game away at LAFC on March 1, 2020.