Lionel Messi announced on Wednesday his decision to sign with Inter Miami in the United States Major League Soccer (MLS), after ruling out the options of returning to Barcelona or signing with Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal.

He confirmed this in a joint interview conducted at his Paris residence with the Barcelona newspapers Mundo Deportivo and Sport.

"I have made the decision to go to Miami. It is not completely finalized yet. There are still some things missing, but we have decided to continue on this path. If the Barcelona option didn't work out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight, and focus more on my family," he said.

On the other hand, the former PSG player admitted that he wanted to return to Barcelona but dismissed this option due to the "departure" he had from the club, a situation he did not want to go through again.