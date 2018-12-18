Zlatan Ibrahimovic Re-Signs With LA Galaxy For 2019

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a new contract with the LA Galaxy that ties him to the club for the 2019 MLS season.

Ibrahimovic, 37, joined Galaxy in March after departing Manchester United, and he went on to have an immense impact in his debut MLS campaign, scoring 22 goals in 27 appearances.

The experienced striker had been linked with going back to Europe and his former club Milan in January, with the Serie A side said to be in the hunt for attacking reinforcements.

But, after Milan sporting director Leonardo ruled out the signing earlier in December – citing Ibrahimovic's loyalty to Galaxy – confirmation of the Swede staying in the United States seemed to be just around the corner.

The next sign of his return came Monday when, in a video posted to his Twitter account, Ibrahimovic has suggested he will be remaining in MLS, saying: "MLZ, I'm not done with you yet."

MLZ Im not done with you yet pic.twitter.com/1F68siOV16 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) December 17, 2018

On Tuesday, the five-time MLS Cup winning club, who failed to make the playoffs in Ibrahimovic's first season, made the new deal official.

"There was a lot of talks, a lot of rumors, a lot of whispers around, but actually I never left. I stayed here and like I said, I'm not finished yet with the MLS," Ibrahimovic said in a club interview. "I started good, I did good, but I'm still not satisfied for the outcome.

"I have things still to do. I see my first year as a warming up. The second year will be different."