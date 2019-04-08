A dreadful defensive mix-up left FC Cincinnati to settle for a 1-1 MLS draw with Sporting Kansas City, whose teenage midfielder Gianluca Busio was on target again on Sunday.

Newcomers Cincinnati have made a strong start to life in MLS, however, successive wins over Portland Timbers and New England Revolution have been followed by a blip in form.

Cincinnati were beaten by Philadelphia Union last time out but looked to be on course to bounce back when Andreu Fontas fouled Roland Lamah in the area and Darren Mattocks slotted into the bottom-right corner from the penalty spot after 19 minutes.

However, Sporting were gifted the equaliser as onrushing goalkeeper Spencer Richey and Greg Garza impeded each other in their efforts to clear a throughball, allowing 16-year-old Busio to roll into the empty net just past the hour-mark.

Busio's second goal in four games proved enough for a share of the spoils, with Cincinnati's Nick Hagglund seeing a late header ruled out for offside.

Cincinnati are fifth in the Eastern Conference, while Sporting are seventh in the Western Conference with the same tally.