Vladimir Guerrero Jr homered like his father 15 years ago as he won the MVP with the American League defeating the National League 5-2 in MLB's annual All-Star Game in Denver on Tuesday.

The American League extended their winning run to eight in a row, with Guerrero's home run marking the 200th in All-Star history.

Shohei Ohtani started on the mound for the American League All-Star team, sending down a shutout innings with no hits, tossing down the fastest pitch of the game at 100.2 mph.

Ohtani went 1-2-3, taking out Fernando Tatis, Max Muncy and Nolan Arenado.

The Japanese two-way star, who led off as the designater hitter, was zero-and-two at-bat but earned praise from American League manager Kevin Cash.

"We're all in awe of his ability to do that," Cash said about Ohtani's two-way game. "He came in hyped up on this stage.

"He gets warmed up to get take the at-bat, he was sitting in his chair to catch his breath.

"The way he's handled everything makes it more special, watching him interact with his teammates and handle the media, it's pretty remarkable."

Guerrero Jr's 468-feet home run meant the Guerreros joined the Bonds and Griffeys as father-sons who have homered in All-Star games.

The 22-year-old Toronto Blue Jays slugger went one-from-three, with two RBI along with his solo home run in the third inning and becomes the youngest MVP in history.

"It means the world to me," Guerrero Jr said. "I just want to say thank you to my dad. This is for you."

J.T. Realmuto got the National League on the board with a solo home run in the fifth inning, while Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels team-mate Jared Walsh made a crucial diving catch at left from a Kris Bryant fly ball to round out the win.