Red Sox Send Betts To Dodgers In Blockbuster Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired former MVP Mookie Betts and David Price in a blockbuster MLB trade with the Boston Red Sox.

A free agent at the end of the 2020 season, the Red Sox have apparently dealt 2018 American League MVP and World Series champion Betts after failing to agree a long-term deal.

Dodgers reportedly acquire Mookie Betts and David Price from the Red Sox.

According to ESPN and The Athletic, the trade – also involving the Minnesota Twins – will see outfielder Alex Verdugo head to the Red Sox.

The Dodgers will send starter Kenta Maeda to the Twins, who will trade pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to Boston.

ESPN also reports the Dodgers have sent outfielder and soon-to-be free agent Joc Pederson to the Los Angeles Angels for infielder Luis Rengifo.

Betts – a four-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove Award winner and three-time Silver Slugger – tallied 29 home runs, 135 runs and 176 hits after 597 at-bats with an 80 RBI last season.

World Series champion and 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner Price, who has three years remaining on his current deal, posted 128 strikeouts and a 4.28 ERA for the Red Sox in 2019.

The Red Sox, who have endured a turbulent offseason following the departure of manager Alex Cora amid allegations of sign stealing – are looking to shed their wage bill and move below the $208million luxury-tax threshold.

Boston failed to defend their title in 2019 after missing out on the playoffs, while the Dodgers lost to eventual champions the Washington Nationals in the National League Division Series (NLDS).