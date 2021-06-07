The Boston Red Sox came from behind to beat rivals the New York Yankees 6-5 for their first series sweep in the Bronx in a decade.

Boston star Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run single with two outs in the 10th inning as the Red Sox held on to defeat the Yankees in their American League (AL) East showdown on Sunday.

The Red Sox rallied behind Marwin Gonzalez's game-tying homer in the seventh inning for their first three-game sweep in the Bronx since June 2011.

"It was real nice," Bogaerts said. "We know we haven't had a lot of success [vs. the Yankees] these last couple of years, but this team is different.

Bogaerts puts the @RedSox back on top in the 10th. pic.twitter.com/TbtU6joLpv — MLB (@MLB) June 7, 2021

"We have a lot of winning players. You could see that with Kike [Hernandez] last night [Saturday] with that big RBI. Marwin [Gonzalez], these last couple of days, he's been getting hot."

Boston (36-23) – after four consecutive wins – are now a season-high 13 games over .500, though they are still a game behind AL East leaders the Tampa Bay Rays (38-23), who blitzed the Texas Rangers 7-1.

The slumping Yankees (31-29) are fourth in the five-team AL East following four successive defeats.

La Russa second on list for most wins by MLB manager

The Chicago White Sox blanked the Detroit Tigers 3-0 and manager Tony La Russa celebrated a milestone. It was his 2,764th career victory – moving him into second place on MLB's all-time manager wins list. The 76-year-old surpassed John McGraw and now only trails Connie Mack (3,731).

Jesse Winker starred with three home runs as the Cincinnati Reds topped the St Louis Cardinals 8-7. Winker hit a tie-breaking home run in the ninth inning for his second three-homer game this season. It helped the Reds clinch their first four-game sweep of the Cardinals in 21 years.

The Baltimore Orioles had a day out, crushing the Cleveland Indians 18-5 after scoring their most runs since 2015.

Rookie Luis Garcia earned his fifth successive victory and Jose Altuve recorded a lead-off homer in the Houston Astros' 6-3 win at the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bauer outpitched in Atlanta

Trevor Bauer and the Los Angeles Dodgers were beaten 4-2 by the Atlanta Braves. Dodgers ace Bauer allowed three runs and six hits across six innings, while matching his season high of four walks – two of the batters who were walked later scored.

Tanner Rainey was tagged by the Philadelphia Phillies, who eased to a 12-6 win over the Washington Nationals. J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run drive off Rainey as the Nationals pitcher gave up two hits, three runs – all earned and a homer in just one inning.

Pujols eclipses Bonds

Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols hit his 671st career home run in a loss for World Series champions the Dodgers. With his homer, Pujols passed Barry Bonds for fourth on the all-time total base list with 5,980.

Sunday's results

Baltimore Orioles 18-5 Cleveland Indians

Miami Marlins 3-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies 12-6 Washington Nationals

Houston Astros 6-3 Toronto Blue Jays

Atlanta Braves 4-2 Los Angeles Dodgers

Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 Arizona Diamondbacks

Chicago White Sox 3-0 Detroit Tigers

Minnesota Twins 2-1 Kansas City Royals

Cincinnati Reds 8-7 St Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 Texas Rangers

Colorado Rockies 3-1 Oakland Athletics

Chicago Cubs 4-3 San Francisco Giants

Seattle Mariners 9-5 Los Angeles Angels

New York Mets 6-2 San Diego Padres

Boston Red Sox 6-5 New York Yankees

Cubs at Padres

The Padres (36-25) will be out to snap their two-game skid against the Cubs (33-26) on Monday. Ryan Weathers starts for San Diego as Chicago counter with Adbert Alzolay.