Mike Fiers Makes History with Second Career No-Hitter

Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers started his night on a bizarre note, enduring a lengthy delay due to malfunctioning lighting at the Oakland Coliseum.

His night ended with him making history.

The 33-year old pitcher is now the 35th pitcher in MLB history to throw multiple no-hitters after completing one last night in front of the crowd that managed to make it past the 90-minute delay to start the game.

The struggling Athletics have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games. A 131-pitch no-hitter may be exactly what the doctor ordered.



The Athletics are currently in last place in the American League west.

Last night’s no-no represents the 300th no-hitter in MLB history. The last came just a year ago on May 8, 2018 when James Paxton threw one for Seattle at Toronto.

After completing the spectacular performance, Fiers said, “It was amazing. Things like this just happen. You go out there wanting to go deep in the game and get the defense off the field as quick as possible.”



During the outing Fiers pitched the complete game with 6 strikeouts, two walks, and then completed the 2-0 victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

Fiers’ record is now 3-3.

The right-hander, who originally hails from the city of Hollywood in South Florida, has been struggling on the season. In 9 games, he has a 5.48 ERA in 46 innings pitched with 34 strikeouts and a 1.24 WHIP.

For his career he has earned 9.3 wins above replacement (WAR) with 0.3 WAR on the season.

Last night’s outing represented the 13th no-hitter in Oakland Athletics history.