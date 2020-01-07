Magisterial: Could Liverpool Be The Best EPL Team Ever? January 7, 2020 01:48 2:58 min With Jurgen Klopp's men running riot on all fronts the Magisterial crew discusses where Liverpool will rank in the history of Premier League teams should they clinch the title this season. Premier League Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Magisterial -Latest Videos 2:20 min Sport: Barca Won't Allow Vidal To Leave 1:26 min Report: DC United Set Sights on Modric 7:30 min PSG Draw Lorient in Coupe de France Round of 32 2:41 min 'Valverde Is A Coward' - Rongen 1:03 min Brady to 'Explore Opportunities' in Free Agency 0:42 min Delia Named New York City Coach 1:13 min De Rossi Leaves Boca and retires 1:32 min Zlatan Statue Toppled By Angry Fans 0:34 min Pioli Bemoans Lack of Service to Ibrahimovic 1:04 min Ronaldo Opens 2020 In Style with Hat-Trick