Neymar was personae non grata at the Parc des Princes at the start of the season, but Paris Saint-Germain's perception of the mercurial Brazilian seems to have changed.
The Mailbag crew discusses how the most expensive player in history has worked towards repairing his reputation and become the Ligue 1 giants MVP.
Plus, Ray Hudson advocates for the re-introduction of the NASL's fabled run-up shootout to tackle the hot-button issue of fixture congestion, while resident Portugal expert Eric Krakauer goes into the minutiae about Manchester United's newest member, Bruno Fernandes.
