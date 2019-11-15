Español
Magisterial Mailbag Podcast: Bale Bashing, Ronaldo, Inter Miami

Injuries, golf, not speaking Spanish, and not being Cristiano Ronaldo have made it hard for Gareth Bale to win over the Real Madrid faithful.

No one sells Spanish newspapers quite like Gareth Bale. But why is the Welshman such a consistently hot topic while some of his underperforming teammates get to go under the radar?

The Magisterial Mailbag team explores the curious case of the Real Madrid scapegoat, Cristiano Ronaldo's aversion to being substituted, and the realities David Beckham has had to contend with trying to get his MLS franchise off the ground.

