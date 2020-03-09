Ray Hudson, Kaylyn Kyle and Andres Cordero react to the breaking news that Italy has suspended all sporting activity until April 3 as the country tries to curtail the spread of coronavirus. The Magisterial crew tries to get into the heads of the players involved in one of the tightest Serie A title races in living memory as they deal with the added curve balls of delayed fixtures and playing games behind closed doors.

Then it’s over to Spain, where just a week after getting a moral-boosting win in El Clasico, Real Madrid’s title hopes took a blow following a sub-par performance at the Benito Villamarin. With the ‘favorites’ tag no belonging to Barcelona, who stumbled to an undeserved victory over Real Sociedad, Ray, Kay and Dre examine the slippery slope at the LaLiga summit.

Plus, with four teams set to fall through the Champions League trap door this week, the gang works its way down the fixture list to predict the outcomes of RB Leipzig vs. Tottenham, Valencia vs. Atalanta, Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid and PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund.

