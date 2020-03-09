All sporting activities in Italy have been suspended until April 3, the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) has announced in a statement.

Italy has been one of the worst affected countries by the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), with 16 million quarantined in order to halt the spread of the disease.

After weeks of uncertainty and postponed fixtures, Serie A returned to action last weekend with teams playing behind closed doors. Twelve rounds remain of the 2019-20 season, with Juventus topping the standings with a one-point lead over second-place Lazio.

CONI's decision does not include international competitions scheduled to be played in Italy, as the body has no juristicion over those. Juventus and Atalanta will still host their Champions League last-16 second leg ties against Lyon and Valencia respectively, while Inter and Roma are set to face Getafe and Seville in the Europa League.

More to follow...