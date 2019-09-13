Neymar is available for Paris Saint-Germain and ready to face Strasbourg on Saturday, coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

Tuchel also suggested that late summer additions Mauro Icardi and Keylor Navas could participate.

🎙️@TTuchelofficial:



"I'm convinced that @neymarjr will give everything to help us achieve our goals this season." #PSGlive — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 13, 2019

🎙️@TTuchelofficial:



"@MauroIcardi must find his rhythm. His presence in the team is a good thing, he could play tomorrow." #PSGlive — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 13, 2019

PSG 🆚 Strasbourg

Saturday @11:30AM ET

on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT