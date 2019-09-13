Neymar is available for Paris Saint-Germain and ready to face Strasbourg on Saturday, coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.
Tuchel also suggested that late summer additions Mauro Icardi and Keylor Navas could participate.
🎙️@TTuchelofficial:— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 13, 2019
"I'm convinced that @neymarjr will give everything to help us achieve our goals this season." #PSGlive
🎙️@TTuchelofficial:— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 13, 2019
"@MauroIcardi must find his rhythm. His presence in the team is a good thing, he could play tomorrow." #PSGlive
🎙️@TTuchelofficial:— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 13, 2019
"Yes if @NavasKeylor doesn't have any problems, he will play tomorrow." #PSGlive pic.twitter.com/1rR3VcZedw