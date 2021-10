An early goal by Mama Balde at minute 4 was all that Troyes needed to beat OGC Nice in Round 10 of Ligue 1 action.

Balde found a good cross from the right served by Giulian Biancone and Renaud Ripart to put into Nice's net protected by Walter Benítez.

Nice is now third on the table with a match pending (the one suspended against Marseille in Round 1) with a 5-2-2 record, and Troyes is 16th. with 2-3-5.

Troyes 1-0 Nice in numbers:



