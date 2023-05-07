Kylian Mbappe was joined on the scoresheet by Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz as Paris Saint-Germain put a tumultuous week behind them with a 3-1 win at Troyes, restoring their six-point lead at the Ligue 1 summit.

After a chaotic few days in which PSG suspended Lionel Messi over an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia and admonished fans for protesting outside Neymar's home, the champions were in full control at Stade de l'Aube.

Mbappe headed an early opener from almost directly underneath the crossbar, before Vitinha bundled home a second after the break.

Xavier Chavalerin's late header halved the arrears, but Fabian fired off the post and in to seal PSG's victory, re-establishing their six-point cushion to closest challengers Lens.

Hugo Ekitike prodded into the side netting as PSG sought a fast start and the Ligue 1 leaders went ahead after just eight minutes, Mbappe nodding in from close range after Vitinha's cross deflected against the crossbar.

A brief stoppage followed as supporters threw flares onto the pitch, with Fabian drawing two smart saves from Gauthier Gallon when play resumed.

Danilo Pereira headed narrowly over as PSG dominated possession, while Gianluigi Donnarumma tipped Mama Balde's diving header wide when Troyes finally threatened on the stroke of half-time.

Gallon had to remain alert to keep Troyes in the contest after the restart, pushing Ekitike's low drive away before making himself big to deny Marco Verratti from a tight angle.

PSG had the two-goal lead they deserved after 59 minutes, though there was a hint of fortune about Vitinha's strike as the ball ricocheted in off his shin after Gallon saved his header.

Chavalerin appeared to have set up a grandstand finish when he nodded home with seven minutes left, but Fabian went up the other end and curled home from the edge of the area, sealing the points.