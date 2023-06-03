In a surprising turn of events, Toulouse pulled off a 1-2 upset against Monaco on matchday 38 of Ligue 1. This loss knocked Monaco out of the European competition spots, leaving them in 6th place on the table. Toulouse’s goals came from Zakaria Aboukhlal in the 70th minute and Rhys Healey in the 90+4th minute, assisted by Rafael Ratão.

Toulouse’s triumph over Monaco marked their first victory against them in Ligue 1 since October 14th, 2016, ending a winless streak of 7 games. On the other hand, Monaco suffered their third consecutive loss in Ligue 1, with their previous longest losing streak dating back to December 6th, 2020, to December 16th, 2020.

Wissam Ben Yedder’s goal in this match brought his season tally to 19 goals, the highest among any Monaco player in Ligue 1. Meanwhile, Toulouse extended their unbeaten streak to 5 games, equalling their previous longest unbeaten run from January 1st, 2023, to February 1st, 2023.