The dramatic atmosphere of a match that could tarnish Olympique Lyon's season, even more, will unveil Week 10 of the 2022/23 Ligue 1 season when Lyon match against Toulouse at the Groupmama Stadium.
▶️ Watch Lyon vs. Toulouse LIVE on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español starting at 2:50 PM ET / 11:50 AM PT. 🔥
Lyon is living a horrid season after losing four matches in a row finding themselves in seventh place and 10 points behind the coveted second spot that provides a direct entry into the Champions League.
The recently promoted Toulouse are in the 12th position with the mission of spoiling Peter Bosz's side even more while remaining in contention to remain in France's top flight.
How To Watch:
|
beIN SPORTS / beIN SPORTS en Español
|
DATE
|
SHOW
|
AIR TIME (EST)
|
Friday, October 7
|
Ligue 1: Lyon vs. Toulouse
|
2:50 PM LIVE
HOW TO WATCH:
|
AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE IN THE UNITED STATES VIA TRADITIONAL AND OTT SERVICES
|
CHANNEL
|
TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE
|
STREAMING SERVICES
|
OVER-THE-AIR BROADCAST STATIONS
|
|
YouTube TV
|
|
Charter, Dish, Verizon Fios, Cox, Liberty, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, and Claro TV, among others
|
SlingTV, FuboTV, and Fanatiz
|
|
|
|
|
The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), Plex, Pluto TV, Fanatiz, fuboTV, KlowdTV, Redbox, Tubi, TiVo, Vizio, Canela TV, and SportsTV.
|
Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas - Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose - San Francisco - Oakland, Atlanta, Miami - Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others
|
|
fuboTV, YouTube TV, PlutoTV, The Roku Channel, Vizio, XUMO TV, Fanatiz, ViX, KlowdTV, Tubi, SportsTV, and Canela TV.
|
Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, and Atlanta, among others.
|
AVAILABLE IN CANADA
|
CHANNEL
|
TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE
|
STREAMING SERVICES
|
Bell, Bell Aliant, Bell Fibe, Bell MTS, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, Ignite TV, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw BlueSky TV, Shaw Direct, Source Cable Limited, Telus, Helix, illico, V Media, and Zazeen TV.
|
fuboTV, Fanatiz
|
Bell Fibe, Rogers, SaskTel, Telus, Helix, and illico.
|
fuboTV
|
|
|
The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), and Plex
|
|
fuboTV
For more information, visit www.beINSPORTS.com. Follow us on Instagram @beINSPORTSUSA, Twitter at @beINSPORTSUSA and/or @ESbeINSPORTS and like us on Facebook beIN SPORTS USA for breaking news and real-time updates.