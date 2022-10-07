The dramatic atmosphere of a match that could tarnish Olympique Lyon's season, even more, will unveil Week 10 of the 2022/23 Ligue 1 season when Lyon match against Toulouse at the Groupmama Stadium.

Lyon is living a horrid season after losing four matches in a row finding themselves in seventh place and 10 points behind the coveted second spot that provides a direct entry into the Champions League.

The recently promoted Toulouse are in the 12th position with the mission of spoiling Peter Bosz's side even more while remaining in contention to remain in France's top flight.

