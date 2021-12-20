We celebrate the 23rd birthday of PSG's number 7 with some stats and facts you might not know about the young French international that he broke during 2021.

With yesterday's match against Feignies-Aulnoye, Mbappé upped his tally to 25 during the calendar year playing away, beating the previous record of goals scored in a calendar year in that condition with PSG that was held by Cavani, with 24, from 2017. And it's quite spectacular because second are Moise Kean and Neymar Jr. with only 5.

He's also the top scorer in Ligue 1 since the beginning of the year, with 24 goals, two more than Jonathan David and Wissam Ben Yedder, scoring 0.72 goals for every 90 minutes played.

Mbappé is the current leader in shots attempted in Ligue 1, with 100.

Also, he ended up as a top goalscorer in Ligue 1 for the third time, looking for that record of 5 held by Carlos Bianchi, Jean-Pierre Papin, and Delio Onnis with 5.

He's second in 2021 in goals scored in the Champions League alongside Sebastian Haller and Mohamed Salah, with 10, one less than Robert Lewandowski.

For more records and goals in 2022, Kylian!