Will Lionel Messi deliver Ligue 1 title win?

PSG have not always delivered on-the-pitch this season. Off it? The drama has sizzled. The Ligue 1 finale will see the Messi endgame play out in terms of his short and long-term future. There is still time for the Argentinean ace to add to the 15 goals and 15 assists he has racked up so far this year in Ligue 1.

"We are focused and committed," were the words of Coach Galtier ahead of the recent win at Lorient and that will need to remain the approach for the final four games if PSG are to clinch a record 11th Ligue 1 title, with Lens ready and waiting for any kind of slip-up.

Can Lens win Champions League chase?

Speaking of Lens, the northerners have been the Most Valuable Team in what they have achieved since winning promotion to Ligue 1 in 2020. The past two seasons saw Lens managing consecutive seventh-placed finishes. This year, Lens have put the pedal to the metal and look set for a top-3 spot. Opta suggests that 2nd place will be the ultimate destination with automatic qualification to the Champions League, a special reward for a set of wonderful fans.

However, Marseille are just two points behind and won't be going quietly despite a lack of consistency and shockingly bad home record costing Igor Tudor's side this season.

Can Lyon roar into Europe?

With PSG, Lens and Marseille set for the Champions League places, Monaco are front runners to join Coupe de France champions, Toulouse, in the Europa League next season. Lille, Rennes and Lyon are scrapping for a place in the UEFA Conference League.

Who wins a striking showdown?

Lyon's resurgence has been inspired by the goals of the returning hero, Alexandre Lacazette, who is tied with Kylian Mbappe on 24 goals at the top of the Ligue 1 scoring charts. Lacazette needs four more goals to equal his best tally in his first spell at Lyon before joining Arsenal. That would also put some pressure on Mbappe who has been leading scorer (tied with Wissam Ben Yedder in 2018-19) for the past four seasons in France.

Will Nantes survive brutal relegation rumble?

The relegation battle is especially brutal in Ligue 1 this season with four teams going down with no play-off reprieve as the league shrinks to 18.

Angers are already relegated while Troyes and Ajaccio will be next to fall. This leaves one ejector seat. Nantes are currently in that uncomfortable spot and fired Antoine Kombouaré after 11 matches without a victory in Ligue 1. Bordeaux and Saint Etienne were two legendary teams that fell through the trap door last season and Nantes face an uphill battle to avoid the same fate.

