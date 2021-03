Jorge Sampaoli has been unveiled as Marseille's new manager.

The former Argentina and Chile coach took charge of his first training session with the Ligue 1 side on Monday ahead of his presentation at the Stade Velodrome.

Sampaoli replaced Andre Villas-Boas who was sacked in dramatic circumstances following a fallout with the club's board over player recruitment.

๐Ÿ†• head coach ๐—๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ด๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ผ๐—น๐—ถ ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ท took charge of his first training session as an ๐‘ถ๐’๐’š๐’Ž๐’‘๐’Š๐’†๐’ today โšช๏ธ๐Ÿ”ต pic.twitter.com/z5MuYx0hh3 โ€” Olympique de Marseille ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ง ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ (@OM_English) March 8, 2021

Marseille currently sit eighth in Ligue 1 and next face Rennes in the league on Wednesday.

The club's dismal form was compounded on Sunday with a shock 2-1 defeat to fourth-tier Canet Roussillon in the Coupe de France Round of 32.

Watch Marseille vs. Rennes for FREE (!) on Wednesday @ 1:00pm ET on beIN SPORTS XTRA