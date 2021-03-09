Jorge Sampaoli has been unveiled as Marseille's new manager.

The former Argentina and Chile coach took charge of his first training session with the Ligue 1 side on Monday ahead of his presentation at the Stade Velodrome.

Sampaoli replaced Andre Villas-Boas who was sacked in dramatic circumstances following a fallout with the club's board over player recruitment.

🆕 head coach 𝗝𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗼𝗹𝗶 🇦🇷 took charge of his first training session as an 𝑶𝒍𝒚𝒎𝒑𝒊𝒆𝒏 today ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/z5MuYx0hh3 — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) March 8, 2021

Marseille currently sit eighth in Ligue 1 and next face Rennes in the league on Wednesday.

The club's dismal form was compounded on Sunday with a shock 2-1 defeat to fourth-tier Canet Roussillon in the Coupe de France Round of 32.

